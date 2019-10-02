Names and Faces: Patricia Gerling

Patricia Gerling is one of those people who loves to volunteer.

She's President of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and also involved in other organizations including the Arts Council, the Prenatal Clinic and Pink Alliance.

"I am a 17-year breast cancer survivor so you will find me very much involved during the month of October celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month," she said.

When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2002, it made her pause and think about precious time spent with family and friends.

"It gave the chance to see that I may not always have that time, so you take the time today to take advantage of that trip with your parents or learn to quilt as I have learned how to do with my mom and take that annual trip to the International Quilt Show in Houston."

Her journey battling cancer put her in a position to empower and support other women who are now going down a similar road.

"To be able to share an experience with them talk through them and help relieve some of their fears about cancer and see them be able to own their story," Gerling said.

Even the start of her marriage is a moment where Patricia was serving at a Girl Scout camp.

"I had the wonderful experience of working a Monday to Friday 8:00 pm to 5:00 pm position as business manager. And lo and behold the assistant camp ranger was David Gerling and that's where we struck up a wonderful summer romance," Patricia said.

Together -- Patricia and her husband will keep serving the Brazos Valley.

