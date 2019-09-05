Names and Faces: Sandy Farris

After living in the Brazos Valley for more than 30 years, Sandy Farris is still making an impact.

Her most recent and visible contribution to the community was working with the Downtown Bryan Association, including helping with the restoration of the Queen Theater. But her first adventure was educating students at Bryan ISD.

"Teaching teenagers really kept me on my toes, and I think the most rewarding part of teaching for any teacher is to get to know students," she said. "Some of my former students are my best friends now."

Her talents go beyond the classroom, too.

For years, she played piano at her church.

"It absolutely is not my talent," she admits. "It is truly God speaking through someone who can serve for him."

If you could somehow 'see' the music Sandy plays, it may look a lot like her other talent...stained glass.

"Just the idea you can take a large sheet of glass and cut it and shape it and put all of those pieces together and create something that brings beauty to the world...I guess that's the attraction for me."

It's the perfect picture of the care Sandy puts into her craft.

"I had a dear friend pass away and she loves stained glass.

So in honor of her, I made her five children crosses. They were all different but stained glass, and I gave those as a gift," she said.

"I have been blessed by people over the years doing things for me.....so I need to the same thing."

And she is one music note and piece of colored glass at a time.