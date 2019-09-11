National Hurricane Center: High chance for tropical development in the Gulf

A tropical wave over the Southeast Bahamas now has a high chance for development as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

As of the 7 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, widespread cloudiness and rain extended from the Southeast Bahamas to the north over the Southwest Atlantic Ocean. While there is only a limited chance for development with this broad area of low pressure on Thursday, conditions are expected to become better for that to happen, potentially as early as Friday.

With the latest forecast there is a:

• Medium, 50% chance for tropical development over the next 48 hours

• High, 70% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days

A tropical depression could form Friday or Saturday as this area of interest drifts through the Florida Straits and into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

As it stands, forecast data suggests that this will bring little-to-minimal impacts to the Upper Texas Coast or the Brazos Valley. Suggestions are for this to move inland somewhere over the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and the Florida Panhandle. The local forecast currently has a 30% chance for scattered rain Monday and Tuesday for the potential that some additional tropical moisture reaches the Brazos Valley.

At this time, forecast models suggest that this could strengthen further to become a tropical storm before making landfall by the end of the weekend or very early next week. If it does, it would be named Humberto.

While there is no indication this system heads for Texas in the coming days, there are still plenty of unknowns with no well-defined center of circulation. While there is no immediate concern, the forecast still has time to change. This is something to keep a watchful eye on over the coming days.

