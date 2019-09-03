Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has initiated forecasts and advisories for Tropical Depression Seven.

Early Tuesday, the system has organized enough to be considered a tropical depression.

The current forecast for this area of interest goes as far as projecting this could become the next named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If so, it would be labeled Fernand.

As of 10am Tuesday, the maximum sustained wind was estimated by satellites at 35 mph, 4 mph short of tropical storm classification. This system is moving west at 7 mph.

While a few showers are not ruled out along the Texas Coast Tuesday, impacts to Texas are expected to be minimal, if at all. Higher tides and rip currents will be an issue for those directly on the coast.

The depression will spend the next 24 to 36 hours moving west or west-northwest toward the Northeast Coast of Mexico. A tropical storm warning is in place from La Pesca to Barra El Mezquital.

Flooding could become an issue for Northeast Mexico: 6 to 12 inches, with isolated 15 inches, are possible - highest in the Sierra Madre Oriental of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon. 2 to 4 inches with localized 6 inch rain totals are possible for parts of South Texas and the Lower Texas Coast.

