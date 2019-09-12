National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

The National Hurricane Center started issuing forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Thursday afternoon.

A potential tropical cyclone is named when the National Hurricane Center is certain a tropical system forming is imminent. In this case, a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to develop over the next 24 to 48 hours.

This disturbance in the Southeastern Bahamas has not developed a close circulation yet, but the cloud pattern is becoming more organized. Upper-level winds are keeping this system from forming currently, however conditions are expected to improve for a depression or Tropical Storm Humberto to form by Friday or very early Saturday. The current forecast calls for tropical storm status to occur by midnight Saturday.

At this time, this is a tropical system that is expected to impact the Bahamas, Florida, and the Southeastern United States. Many in the areas in the forecast cone of uncertainty are the same that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Hunter Aircraft was headed into this disturbance Thursday evening to gather more data and information for the National Hurricane Center and computer forecast models.