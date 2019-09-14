National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico

A large, upper-level low is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. An area of rain and thunderstorms over the Eastern Gulf has caught the attention of forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center has tagged that area of rain and thunderstorms in the Eastern Gulf, associated with the broader upper low, for potential tropical development over the next 2 to 5 days.

As of the 7am Saturday update, the odds for tropical development somewhere along the Texas Coast stood at:

• 10% over the next 48 hours

• 30% over the next 5 days

As it looks this morning, this area of interest -- regardless of development -- brings the potential for scattered, heavy rain to the Upper Texas Coast and Southeast Texas in the Monday to Wednesday timeframe. That translates to a 30% - 40% rain chance for the Brazos Valley over the same time period. Slow-moving, heavy, tropical rain could may bring brief, localized street flooding concerns.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Humberto has officially formed, moving north past the Bahamas through Sunday. It is not expected to impact the Southeastern United States Coast, but should strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane as it is swept east into the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of tropical waves moving west through the Southern Atlantic Ocean with generally low odds for development over the next 5 days.