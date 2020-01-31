National Hurricane Center releases official report on Imelda

The estimated peak intensity of Imelda didn't even reach 50 mph, but it's a storm many Southeast Texans won't soon forget for the flooding onslaught over several days in September of 2019.

The National Hurricane Center has collected all the necessary data and has released its official report of the tropical storm that may well be retired.

A remnant trough meandered in the Gulf of Mexico in mid-September, and eventually organized into what would be tropical storm strength for about six hours. The slow movement and ample moisture that was fed into the system was enough for Imelda to pack a mighty punch in the rainfall department.

Upwards of 30 inches of rain were observed from Houston to Beaumont, with the highest official report of just under 45 inches near Fannett. The NHC also recounts that over thirty of those inches fell within 12 hours.

Imelda's rain was so intense that it cemented itself as the 7th wettest tropical cyclone (from a single point rainfall total perspective) in the United States.

In all, 6 fatalities were directly caused by Imelda: Four in Jefferson County, and two in Harris County.

The 28 page report goes into detail on the complicated forecast that came along with naming Imelda, and forecasting its strength, track, and potential impacts in the days prior to its organization.