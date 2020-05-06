'Thank you' goes a long way during National Nurses Week

In 2020, National Nurses Week lands during a particularly dangerous time for their industry.

Public Domain Pictures/Pixaby/MGN.

“I can tell you I feel that our nurses are not necessarily afraid or scared, but it’s really the fear of the unknown of this disease process really,” said Kristen Christian, a nurse, and director of emergency services at CHI St. Joseph Health. “You don’t know what you don’t know.”

Nurses like Christian and her staff are taking extra precautions to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“It’s a little bit different, to say the least,” Christian said. “Nurses, when they first come to work, they’re being screened by individuals who are asking questions about potential symptoms for COVID-like diseases.”

Furthermore, nurses have to wear surgical masks or respirator masks at all times.

“These masks get difficult to breathe through at times; you seem to get tired more often,” said Christian. “They aren’t hydrating as well because they have these masks on, and it’s recommended that you don’t touch your mask.”

Beyond the physical discomfort of wearing the mask constantly, Christian explains that it affects the human side of the job nurses do.

“When you’re taking care of patients, they really can’t see your facial expressions,” said Christian. “Having that connection with a patient is a challenge through a mask.”

However, that’s nothing compared with the emotional capital nurses spend as the only connection for patients to the outside world.

“Our patients who are going through a really critical time and need family members are unable to have family members here with them or a loved one with them,” Christian said. “So that nurse becomes the connection to the patient and their family outside of the walls of the hospital.”

Because of these extenuating pandemic circumstances, and because of the jobs that nurses do every day, CHI St. Joseph Health is encouraging everyone to thank the nurses they encounter.

“I think the words ‘Thank you for what you do’ says volumes,” said Christian. “Our community has taken care of the hospitals, and the clinics and everyone, by feeding us all the time and so we’re really appreciative of all of those efforts. But when you see a nurse out in scrubs, saying ‘Thank you’ goes such a long way.”