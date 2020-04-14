National Pecan Day in a nutshell

April 14 is National Pecan Day!

According to the American Pecans website, the pecan is “the only major tree nut indigenous to America, with a storied history among Native Americans and early settlers.”

“Wild pecans were a staple in the diets of Native Americans, who originally referred to them as pecanes and relied on their nourishing kernels as a major food source in the fall months.”

The nut is also important to Texas, as the pecan tree is the state tree, according to Royalty Pecan Farms Orchard Manager, Andy Sherrod.

From phytonutrients to antioxidants to proteins to fibers and much more, this little nut is packed with major health benefits, according to the American Pecans website.

“A great deal of research has been done on the heart-healthy aspects of tree nuts, but particularly pecans and we are proud that we are producers of one of the healthiest tree nuts available and good for people to eat,” said Sherrod.

Locally, you can find the nuts commercially grown at Royalty Pecan Farms in Caldwell located on the nutrient rich earth of Burleson County.

Royalty Pecan Farms sits on 500 acres and grows pecans from 13,000 trees, according to Sherrod.

In a nutshell, from the start of April, the pecan trees are blossoming and growing pecans. Towards the later parts of the fall, the pecans are ready to harvest.

To see the pecan orchard during the spring, see the media player.

Royalty Pecan Farms also sells their pecans and creates Pecan Delicacies. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the farm is still creating different pecan products you can purchase online.

The farm and store are temporarily closed to the public; however, if you use the code "FREE SHIP”, you will receive free shipping to any B/CS area address. Click here to shop online.

If you are curious on how to cook with pecans, see the media player for two different and recipes utilizing Royalty Pecans flavored pecans. Also, check out Royalty’s website in the related links section for more pecan recipes to tryout at home.