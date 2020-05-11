Commander of the Salvation Army excited to kick off National Salvation Army Week

Today, kicks off the 62nd annual National Salvation Army Week.

Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to celebrate all the volunteers, donors, and program beneficiaries who have served in the Salvation Army in the United States for the last 135 years.

The week is observed immediately following Mother's Day in May and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.

In his speech, President Eisenhower noted,

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness, and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

Lieutenant Colonel Commander of the Salvation Army of Texas, Ronnie Raymer joined First News at Four to talk about what the event means to his organization.

He says, "it's a great opportunity to recognize the 3.5 million volunteers who give their time and talents to The Salvation Army each year and help us 'Do The Most Good' for those in need every year."

He says the Salvation Army of the Bryan-College Station is among the highest functioning and effective chapters in the nation.

Lt. Col. Raymer also encourages everyone across the Brazos Valley to be a part of the celebration.

