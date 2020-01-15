Jan. 15 is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day, and KBTX has the inside scoop on how to best celebrate the day honoring the iconic ice cream flavor.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association website, strawberry ice cream ranks in the top 10 favorite flavors in the United States.

An ice cream company that is very familiar with producing strawberry ice cream is Blue Bell located in Brenham.

“When we look back through our files of flavors we produced, in the beginning, we see vanilla with chocolate varieties, you know different fruit cocktails, but strawberry often shows up as well,” said Jenny Van Dorf, Public Relations Manager.

Today Blue Bell currently produces three different types of strawberry ice cream, according to Van Dorf.

“We think ice cream is exciting, so maybe you like chocolate flavors, but if your try one of our others you may find a new favorite,” said Van Dorf.

Available Blue Bell strawberry ice cream flavors:

-Strawberry: Made with fresh strawberries and has that iconic pink color!

-Ultimate Neapolitan: Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla, Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate all placed side by side in one complete carton.

-Strawberries and Homemade Vanilla: Blue Bell’s famous Homemade Vanilla mixed with fresh strawberries.

When it is time to serve your Blue Bell ice cream, Van Dorf suggests letting your Blue Bell sit out for 5 to 10 minutes before serving, so the ice cream properly softens and then allows you to create the ideal scoop. Also, Van Dorf warns to never put their ice cream in the microwave to help soften it because it will change the texture and refreezing it afterward will cause heat shock.

Not only can you purchase Blue Bell’s ice cream in your local grocery store, but you can also have shipped to you or take a trip to Brenham, which is less than an hour from B/CS, and visit “The Little Creamery” Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to Van Dorf.

Included in a trip to Blue Bell, visitors can visit the observation deck- witness ice cream being made-, the ice cream parlor, visitor center and country store. Looking to plan a trip, additional information is available HERE!

For more information on Blue Bell Ice Cream, see the related links section.