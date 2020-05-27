Protect your skin on National Sunscreen Day

Today is National Sunscreen Day, and no matter your gender, age, or race, everyone needs sunscreen.

By using sunscreen, you can prevent skin cancer by protecting your skin from the sun’s damaging rays, according to the American Academy of Dermatology's website.

However, still many people are misusing the product.

Bobbie Valle, an aesthetician at the White Elm Day Spa, sees it when it comes to her clients. She says there are several misconceptions people are following when it comes to their sun exposure and many don't know even realize the importance of reapplication.

"[Some are] maybe not applying often enough," said Valle. "Reapplying every two hours is essential to have the coverage and protection you need while you're out and exposed to the sun."

"Most SPF’s are water-resistant only for 80 minutes, but if you’re in the water constantly, you made need to reapply more often.”

While many know to apply sunscreen when we go outdoors, it's also necessary for indoors, too.

“Sometimes the windows in our home do not have UV protection like our cars do," said Valle. "Thank goodness they have that in there now. But that’s what we see in a lot of the sun damage that’s on the hands, the arms, and usually on one side of the face or the other."

"It’s from not having sun protection on throughout the day while being in the vehicle.”

Even if you're applying sunscreen daily, it may not be enough to properly protect you.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology's website, "Most people only apply 25-50 percent of the recommended amount of sunscreen."

So how much do we need exactly to keep our skin safe?

The American Academy of Dermatology says the adult body needs about one ounce of sunscreen to cover the whole body.

Both Valle and the American Academy of Dermatology say that sunscreen should be applied 15 minutes before any activity takes place to allow for the product to be absorbed by the skin.

When applying sunscreen, do not use an expired product. Sunscreen like most products, has a shelf life, too.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology's website, "The FDA requires that all sunscreens retain their original strength for at least three years."

If you purchase a sunscreen without the expiration date, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends writing the date of purchase on the bottle, so you know when to dispose of the product.

Also sunscreen leaves visible signs that it is expired, like changes in color or consistency, according to the American Academy of Dermatology's website.