National Weather Service: 80mph wind caused Washington County damage

WASHINGTON, Tex. (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has determined that straight-line winds caused the storm damage in East Washington County Wednesday afternoon.
After storm surveys were conducted by National Weather Service meteorologists, the damage patterns and radar data concluded this to be a strong wind event versus that of a brief tornado.
It is estimated that 80mph wind caused numerous large oaks and pecan trees to be uprooted. Some large, well-established tree trunks were snapped in Wednesday's storms.