National Weather Service: Near-normal outlook for spring flooding

The National Weather Service issued the spring flood outlook Friday morning. The flood potential in 2020 is expected to be "near-normal" for the Brazos and Trinity River basins.

The outlook takes the following into consideration:

• Recent rainfall

• Current streamflow

• Water supply storage

• Soil moisture

• Climate outlook for the next three months

RECENT RAINFALL

Over the past 90 days, Southeast Texas has received anywhere from 2" (west) to 15" (east) of rain. This is considered to be "below-average" rainfall. Drought conditions have been in place for much of the area since late 2019.

As of March 6th, Bryan / College Station has officially collected 5.05" of rain since January 1st. This is considered roughly an inch and a half short for this time in the calendar year. Parts of the western reaches of Southeast Texas are 25% to 50% below average for the past 90 days.

SOIL MOISTURE

A lack of rainfall over the past 90 days means below normal soil moisture content. The below-ground soil moisture values between 0 and 200cm -- surface to approximately 6 feet down -- range between 30% and 50% saturation in parts of the Western Brazos Valley. Simply stated, that is quite dry.

RESERVIOR STATUS

Water storage is at or near full conservation for bodies of water across Central and Southeast Texas.

• Lake Somerville: 100%

• Lake Conroe: 92.8%

• Lake Livingston: 100%

• Houston County Lake: 100%

RAINFALL OUTLOOK

The current ENSO pattern is neutral -- which means there is no signals of an El Nino or La Nina occurring in the waters of the Equatorial Pacific. This neutral pattern is expected to continue through spring 2020.

With no definitive weather patterns occurring or expected, impacts of weather are expected to be variable. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the Brazos Valley in an equal chance for above, below, or average rainfall over the next 30 days. That outlook is the same when it comes to the next 90 days -- or roughly through May.

The Seasonal Drought Outlook issued on February 20th anticipates a large portion of ongoing drought conditions to be removed by the end of May 2020.

The complete 2020 Spring Flood Outlook can be found on the right side of this web story.