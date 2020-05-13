National Weather Service confirms two May 12th tornadoes west of the Brazos Valley

After tornadoes were reported west of the Brazos Valley Tuesday, May 12th, warnings were issued between 10 am and 1 pm for Lee and Burleson Counties. No tornadoes or damage have been reported from this storm locally.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched Tuesday west of the Brazos Valley. The first tornado touched down in McMahan, a small community in Caldwell County, around 9 am Tuesday. The second did damage in Smithville, a city in Bastrop County, not far from the western Lee County line.

Below are the storm surveys as reported by the National Weather Service:

McMahan Tornado

• Rating: EF-0

• Estimated Wind: 85mph

• Path Length: 0.73 miles

• Patth Width: 20 yards

• Fatalities: 0

• Injuries: 0

This weak tornado began at 9:09 am and remained on the ground for 2 minutes. This short-lived tornado touched down near the intersection of FM 86 and County Road 173 in McMahan. The tornado moved north across an open field before hitting a residence where tree damage was observed. The roof to a barn was also damaged.

Smithville Tornado

• Rating: EF-0

• Estimated Wind: 80mph

• Path Length: 2.6 miles

• Patth Width: 20 yards

• Fatalities: 0

• Injuries: 0

This weak tornado touched down at 10:54 am near the Colorado River at FM 2571, traveled a little over two and a half miles, then lifted at 11:01 am three miles to the north-northwest of Smithville. When the tornado touched down, it produced tree damage and visible wind damage to a few area homes. The tornado moved northeast and crossed Hidden Shores Road where more tree damage was found. From there it crossed the river before ending near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kellar Road.