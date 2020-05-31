National Weather Service confirms two Waller County tornadoes after Wednesday storms

The National Weather Service has concluded two brief tornadoes touched down in North Waller County Wednesday, May 27th.

Both tornadoes were rated to be of EF-1 strength and occurred over non-populated areas of the county.

These short-lived tornadoes were spawned by the same storm that caused straight-line wind damage in Washington County, as 80mph wind moved through the community of Washington.

Below are the findings released after storm surveys were completed by National Weather Service meteorologists:

Waller County Tornado #1

• Rating: EF-1

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90mph

• Path Length: 0.8 miles

• Path Width: 50 yards

• Start Time: 3:21pm

• Start Location: 8 miles north of Hempstead

• End Time: 3:23pm

• End Location: 7 miles north of Hempstead

Survey Summary :

A short damage path was found in the Waters Road area. Numerous large trees were found uprooted and laid down in different directions, ranging from due south to due east.

Waller County Tornado #2

• Rating: EF-1

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90mph

• Path Length: 1.45 miles

• Path Width: 75 yards

• Start Time: 3:23pm

• Start Location: 8 miles north of Hempstead

• End Time: 3:25pm

• End Location: 7 miles north-northeast of Hempstead

Survey Summary ;

A well-defined damage path was found with the second tornado that touched down in Waller County. Numerous trees were uprooted along with some trunks snapped. A roof was taken off a barn, as well. Other straight-line wind damage was noted in the area.

The complete storm survey from the National Weather Service can be found HERE.