National Weather Service moves SKYWARN training online amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and guidance from the Center for Disease Control to not hold events with 50 people or more, Brazos Valley SKYWARN training has been canceled for the spring.

The following sessions will no longer be held:

• Bryan (Brazos County): 1:30pm, March 24th

• Bryan (Brazos County): 6pm, March 24th

• Coldspring (San Jacinto County): 6pm, April 24th

The National Weather Service has added three webinars where participants can dial in from home. Schedule and registration information can be found here.

SKYWARN weather spotters are a group of trained volunteers that watch the skies during severe weather and relay reports back to the National Weather Service. These spotter reports are crucial for effective warnings and can save lives by validating an existing warning or providing the impetus for issuing a new warning.