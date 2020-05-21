Navarro Elementary hosts drive-by ceremony for graduates.

On Thursday afternoon, the faculty of Navarro Elementary School held a door-to-door graduation parade for their fourth grade students.

Teachers got out of their decorated vehicles at each driveway and shouted words of encouragement and celebration to their graduates.

Principal Sarah Rueda said it was an emotional day for students and teachers. At the end of the day, she wanted to make sure her kids felt celebrated.

“[The goal of today was] to end the year on a positive note. We love you. We are still going to see you. We're here for you and we haven't forgotten you," said Rueda.

Navarro Elementary also celebrated their kindergarten graduates in the same fashion on Wednesday afternoon.

