Navasota Animal Shelter makes urgent plea for help

The Navasota Animal Shelter is busier than usual following the holidays.

Navasota Animal Control Officer Earline Hicks says they only have 14 kennels but they’re caring for nearly two dozen dogs and 11 puppies.

“Last Thursday is when I got the momma with the babies. I came in yesterday, one was tied up to a tree out front of the shelter,” said Hicks.

Hicks says she went on the shelter’s Facebook page to ask people for help. Many have dropped off donations.

“I was down to one bag of dog food and now I’ve got a supply that’s probably going to last me close to a month,” said Hicks. “It doesn’t take long to use up that amount of dog food when you have this amount of animals.”

She says the most urgent need is for people to adopt or foster these animals.

“Come take an animal and keep him for a while so we can get this influx under control,” said Hicks. “At least it’s in a home and out of the shelter atmosphere with the stress.”

Hicks says until kennels free up, the shelter can’t take in any more dogs.

You can contact the shelter by clicking here if you’d like to donate, adopt, foster or volunteer.

