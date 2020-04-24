Navasota City Hall to reopen on April 27

Navasota City Hall is reopening on Monday, April 27 with some modifications to minimize contact and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

City offices have been closed since April 2 for precautions of the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the adjustments include:

-No more than two residents in the payment area at a time.

-Customers will only enter through the south doors.

-There will be no waiting in the kiosk area. Overflow waiting will be located outside.

The city of Navasota encourages residents to continue to utilize online and mail services to conduct business.

Meeting with staff will be appointment only. Visitors to the City hall are recommended to wear gloves and a mask.

Residents are asked to maintain social distancing and adhere to the recommendations of the CDC, President Trump, and Governor Abbott.

