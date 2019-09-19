Navasota Ducks Unlimited hosts fundraiser to protect native waterfowl

Navasota Ducks Unlimited is hosting its 38th Annual Membership Dinner on Tuesday, October 1. The dinner's main course will include a ribeye streak from Mallett Brothers Catering. There will also be a full bar, over 100 raffle items, a silent and live auction.

Organizers say since 1937, Ducks Unlimited has used science to protect and enhance wetland regions across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The majority of the funds raised at these events come from grassroots events like these in Navasota, Brenham, Somerville, Giddings, Bryan, and at Texas A&M. The goal of Ducks Unlimited is to perpetuate the species of waterfowl and other species who call these wetlands home.

Tickets are available at the door. They are $60 for individuals or $90 for couples. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event usually ends around 10:30 p.m.