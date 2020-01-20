Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce gears up for big events

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for some big events.

The Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet is happening on Thursday, February 27 at Camp Allen.

They will celebrate their local business community and honor business and civic leaders with recognitions including Chamber Member of the Year, Employee of the Year and Citizen of the Year. The theme for this years awards banquet is the "Roaring 20s" that includes specialty drinks from the 20's, a Speakeasy band and silent and live auctions.

There will also be a raffle drawing for a weekend in the City, a trip for two to New York City.

Tickets on sale until the day of the event or until sold out.

Call the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce at 936-825-6600 or visit navasotagrimeschamber.com

Mark your calendars for 2020's Texas Birthday Bash!

On March 6th and 7th, Navasota will be celebrating Texas Independence with all things Texas from music to food, and fun for the whole family.

Texas Birthday Bash is an event celebrating Texas Independence in historic Downtown Navasota.

The great state of Texas was born in 1836, when the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed just seven miles down the road in Washington-on-the-Brazos, Texas.

Some of this year's musical performers include Derek Spence, Hometown Boys, Little Texas, Bill Mock and the Highway 105 Band, Hayden Haddock, Group Vital, Los Texmaniacs ft. Flaco Jimenez and Kevin Fowler.

For more information on these events, visit the Related Links section.