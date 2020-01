A Navasota ISD school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Grimes County.

The school district says there were no injuries to students or the bus driver.

Authorities say the crash happened on County Road 1774 near Plantersville.

Navasota ISD says that a second bus was called to carry the students to school.

Parents of students on the bus were also notified about the accident.

The crash is under investigation.