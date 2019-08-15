Navasota ISD prepares for new school year

Navasota ISD is preparing to start classes again on August 26. Thursday, Superintendent Stu Musick appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to look ahead to the new school year.

Campus Construction

Navasota ISD is in the second of three phases of construction as work continues at the Junior High and High School campuses. Musick says the $31 million project will include new science classes, a career and technologies center, and renovations to existing structures. Construction on the science classes are expected to be completed before the first day of class in 2019.

Guardian Policy

In the 2018-2019 school year, Navasota implemented the Guardian Policy allowing specially trained employees to carry concealed weapons on school grounds. Musick called the change a "non-issue," saying that was the district's goal.

"We'll continue to look at every single campus from secure entries to surrounding facilities to make sure that we're doing the best job to keep all of our students and staff safe," Musick said.

Teacher Raises

New laws from the 86th Texas Legislative Session are providing school districts across the state with more funding. At Navasota ISD, Superintendent Musick says the funding will allow for an 8% - 12% pay increase for teachers.