Navasota ISD releases graduation information

In order to include more family members in the graduation ceremony, the high school is offering four graduation ceremonies for students and their families.

The district says this will allow social distancing between family groups as they go into the stadium. Students can sign up for the ceremony of their choice.

Navasota ISD is working with local officials and legal counsel to ensure the safety of the guests during the graduation ceremonies.

Students who do not sign up by May 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. will be assigned a ceremony to attend. Each ceremony will be limited to 44 participants.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for:

July 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

July 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

July 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

These dates are subject to change if further restrictions are imposed by government officials or if weather interferes with an outdoor ceremony.

