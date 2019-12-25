Navasota PD looking for teen suspect connected to Christmas Eve shooting

Police say they are looking for a 17-year-old from Navasota in connection with a shooting Tuesday night.

Navasota police say they have identified Donquarius Jessie as the suspected shooter and are looking for any information regarding his whereabouts.

Police are also looking for two more people in connection with the shooting.

Just before 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police responded to shots fired in the 700 block of Dorris Street in Navasota.

Police say they found two victims, one was shot in the hand, the other was grazed on the stomach.

Both victims were transported in stable condition, said police.

Police say that anyone with information about Jessie's whereabouts, or know any information about the other two suspects, should call the Navasota Police Department (936) 825-6410 or the Grimes County Crime Stoppers (936) 873-2000.