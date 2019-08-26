Navasota Rattlers head back to school

On Monday, students went back to school in Navasota.

High School principal Derek Bowman was on BVTM to talk about the new school year.

Bowman said the new renovations to the existing Navasota Vo Tech building would open on the first day of school. The construction was part of phase 2 of the bond construction.

Speaking of construction, construction began on the new Navasota High School Career & Technology Center. Bowmann said there will be new programs including cosmetology, vet tech, automotive technology, and engineering.

Principal Bowman also spoke about being selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region 6 Outstanding High School Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state.

Mr. Bowman is greatly humbled by this recognition and gives the credit to his dedicated administrative team, devoted staff, and the amazing students of Navasota High School.

Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten's Night of the Stars Awards Dinner on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Tx. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.

