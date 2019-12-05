Navasota apartment complex could soon receive major upgrades

After 35 years of operation, a nearby city says a major upgrade could be in the cards for one apartment complex.

The Navasota Landing apartments in Navasota opened in 1985. We've received complaints from residents over the years on the state of the complex, but a possible solution could be near.

A local real estate development consulting firm, Arx Advantage is working with the complex to submit an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for 2020 Housing Tax Credits to rehabilitate the apartment complex.

On Monday, Arx Advantage will ask the city council for its support on the project and to waive permit fees of $250. The Navasota city manager says this upgrade would be beneficial for both residents and the city.

"The rehabilitation of any existing facilities that are older in our community is very important because it improves the housing stock of course for our citizens in our community, and improves the looks and feel for our city and but also safety issues or other concerns they could have," said Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford.

The city council will meet Monday night at 6:00 p.m. We will keep you updated as this story develops.