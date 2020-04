The city of Navasota is postponing their upcoming municipal elections until Nov. 3.

According to a city press release, the election for city council members in place 1, 2 and 3 were originally scheduled for May 2.

The postponement comes as a result of a proclamation issued by Governor Greg Abbott in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read Navasota's ordinance here.

If you have any questions, you can call the Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.