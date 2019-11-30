Navasota food pantry helps those who really need it

The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is coming up Wednesday.

Most of the people that the Brazos Valley Food Bank serves live in Brazos County. But there are plenty of folks who need their help, including in Grimes County.

There's usually a line at the Christian Community Services Food Pantry in Navasota.

Jeff Patrick has been coming for the last three years.

"It helps out through the month because food is kind of expensive when you get one check a month so I'm very grateful to have people around here like this that help me out with a little food," said Patrick.

He patiently waits while the volunteers bag up the turkey, crackers, and everything else he asked for. The heart and soul of the pantry is Pat Gaston. She's been keeping things running for almost 20 years.

"It's been uplifting, I feel like this is where God wants me. It's a faith-based ministry. It helped me out at a time when I needed it," said Gaston.

It's that spirit of giving she passes on to others. A spirit she knows comes from a higher place.

"I have to sit down and back off and say, 'God, do something please.' And then just wait. What I've seen over the past 19 years or so it's either a day or a month at the longest. Something always comes in, always comes in. So this is His place, we're just operating it for Him," said Gaston.

Our KBTX Food for Families Food Drive is this Wednesday, December 4th at the Brazos Center all day.

We'll have also locations at the Kimbro Center in Madisonville, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Navasota Valley Electric Coop in Franklin, 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, 6:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, 6:00a.m – 7:00p.m. and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.