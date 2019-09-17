Navasota man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler on Hwy 105

A Navasota man was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Grimes County Monday.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. about a mile east of Navasota on FM 105.

DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morgan said Don Conlee, Jr., 41, of Navasota and an 18-wheeler were both traveling eastbound on Hwy 105 when the 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn. According to Sgt. Morgan, Conlee crashed his vehicle into the 18-wheeler's trailer.

Conlee was killed in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler did not have any severe injuries.

