Navasota man pleads guilty to deadly DWI crash on Highway 6

A local man recently pleaded guilty to an intoxication manslaughter charge for a 2017 crash that claimed the life of an Uber driver on Highway 6 in Grimes County.

Bethany Shockey, 26, of Magnolia was killed after her vehicle was hit by Daniel Herrera of Navasota. Investigators say he was going the wrong way on the highway when it happened.

"This case is another tragic reminder of the consequences of driving while intoxicated," said Grimes County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain. "Daniel Herrera made a choice to get behind the wheel after drinking and it cost Bethany Shockey her life."

Herrera was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the 506th District Court.

Intoxication Manslaughter is a second-degree felony with a penalty range of 2 to 20 years in prison. Herrera had no previous DWI arrests or felony convictions.

More than a dozen of Shockey's family stood in the courtroom to watch the sentencing. Her mother and aunt tearfully read victim impact statements to Herrera who apologized and asked for forgiveness.

"Hopefully, this prison sentence and the apology from the defendant will give the Shockey family some measure of justice and closure," said Cain.