Navasota man with lengthy criminal history headed to prison for theft

A Navasota man with a long criminal history is headed to prison for theft.

Gary Carey, 54, was sentenced to 6 years on Tuesday by 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, a jury convicted Carey of theft $1,500 - $20,000 on August 13.

In February 2014, a Bryan resident reported to law enforcement that his tractor, a trailer and other equipment were stolen from some property in Brazos County.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office discovered during their investigation that the victim's items had been sold to a Caldwell man, who then sold the items to a tractor dealership in Tyler, Texas.

Deputies recovered the stolen property, and during their investigation determined that the first transaction had taken place on Craigslist.

Law enforcement used Craigslist to trace the sell to Carey, and the buyer was able to identify him from a lineup.

Investigators also say the bill of sale provided to the buyer was also fake.

Carey is well-known to investigators due to his lengthy criminal history, including six prior convictions for theft of heavy equipment and vehicles.

He also has more than 10 previous felony convictions in five counties for forgery, theft and possession of controlled substances.

