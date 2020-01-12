Navasota murderer back in jail after violating parole

A Navasota man currently on parole for a murder charge was arrested Friday afternoon.

Charles Ray Craddock, 61, was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation.

According to an arrest report, Brazos County deputies received information that a wanted suspect may be staying at a home on the 1300 block of Harlan Road in Navasota. When deputies arrived, they were met by the homeowner, Craddock, who gave them consent to search the home.

During their search, the wanted individual was not found, however, they did find drugs in the living room that were out in plain sight. There, deputies also found a safe which Craddock allowed them to open. Inside was a loaded revolver and a small bag of methamphetamine.

After asking Craddock if they could search the property, deputies then searched two bedrooms in the home where they found two rifles, a shotgun and additional baggies of methamphetamine.

At the back of the property, deputies searched a trailer belonging to Craddock where another rifle was found.

In total, five firearms were recovered from the property along with 5.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Craddock was released on parole for the charge of murder in March 2014. According to Justice Web, Craddock was arrested for violating parole in 2017 as well.