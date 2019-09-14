Navasota police investigating body discovered near intersection

Navasota police are investigating the discovery of a body Saturday morning near an intersection on the southwest side of the city.

The discovery was made near the residential area of Willie Street and Foster Street.

Police Chief Shawn Myatt says at this time it doesn't appear to be foul play, but there is an ongoing investigation into exactly what happened and how the person ended up there.

Residents should avoid the area as police continue their work.

No other details were immediately available.