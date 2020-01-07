Police: Man shot during during scuffle in Navasota neighborhood

NAVASOTA, Tex. (KBTX)- Navasota police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Highway 6, the police chief has confirmed.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Wadesway behind the John C Webb Elementary School.
The chief says two men got into a fight and then one pulled out a gun and fired his weapon. The victim was struck and then rushed to a hospital by a medical helicopter in critical condition.
Neighbors in the area tell News 3's Mekena Rodriguez they heard multiple gunshots.
The suspect is in custody, said police.