Navasota prisoner with confirmed COVID-19 dies in Galveston hospital

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a prisoner from the Pack Unit in Navasota who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

They say David Uhrich was 60-years-old and suffered from a number of pre-existing conditions. He was transferred from the Pack Unit to Hospital Galveston on May 13 and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Uhrich died on May 19 and preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 could be a possible cause of death. TDCJ says he served 1 year and 9 months of a five-year sentence.

According to TDCJ, the Pack Unit has 170 active offender cases and 10 active employee cases. In total, 5,469 offenders and 879 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across Texas. TDCJ says 1,410 offenders and 351 staff have recovered. 55,882 offenders and 18,338 employees have been tested.