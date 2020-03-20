Navasota reminds residents of their juvenile curfew during COVID-19

The city of Navasota wants residents to remember their juvenile curfew ordinance.

In a release, the city said teens 17-years-old or younger aren't allowed to be in public without a parent after 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights, the curfew is 11:59 p.m.

Milam County issued a county-wide curfew for anyone 18 and younger on Thursday.

The release said that a citation could be issued to the teen and their parent if they are violating the curfew.

Work, school and church functions are possible exceptions to the curfew, the release said.

Anyone who has questions can call Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.