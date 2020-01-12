Navasota community hit hard during Friday's storms

Some Navasota residents had power restored on Sunday night, two days after Friday night’s severe weather ripped through the city and left nearly 40 people in the dark.

Kathy Wesley lives in Navasota and says when the storm hit around 10:30 p.m., she and her family were terrified.

"It sounded like a freight train was coming, and the wind started howling, and they came running and screaming, and my granddaughter fell on the floor crying,” said Wesley. “I jumped in the closet and told them to jump in the closet and it was just chaos, and then everything went black."

Wesley says when she woke up Saturday morning, she could not believe the damage she saw.

"The night it happened I could see that the porch was gone and didn't see that the house was gone,” said Wesley.

She says her neighbors home on 7th Street was completely destroyed by a utility pole. Many utility poles fell during the storm, leaving the neighborhood in the dark for nearly 48 hours.

“We haven't had power haven't had heat, food may be spoiling. It felt like a deep freeze, so I dressed in layers and did put on a coat, socks, put extra blankets on my bed, and climbed in my bed and went to sleep,” Wesley said.

Neighbors say they are thankful for the crews who have been working around the clock to restore power and say they are glad no one was seriously injured.

"Since everyone is okay on the hill, it's just great. God was with us, everyone is safe, and that's what counts,” said Wesley.

