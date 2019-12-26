Navasota teen arrested in connection with Christmas Eve shooting

Navasota Police say they've arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.

Investigators say Donquarius Jessie of Navasota was booked into the Grimes County Jail Thursday afternoon.

He's being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 700 block of Doris Street in Navasota for shots fired.

Officers said the victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

