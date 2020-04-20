Navasota warns residents of scam related to COVID-19

The city of Navasota is warning residents about a scam related to COVID-19.

The city says residents should be aware of people trying to enter their homes to test city water for the virus.

According to city officials, this is not a service being performed by the City of Navasota or any contracted company. Local health officials say there is no evidence that COVID-19 lives in treated water.

The city also says that utility workers will be dressed in identifying uniforms and driving a city truck.

Residents with questions should call City Hall at (936) 825-6475.

