Navasota woman killed in one-vehicle crash on Highway 6

A Navasota woman was killed Sunday morning after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 6 in Grimes County.

The Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Porscha Crawford, 31, of Navasota.

DPS Sergeant Jimmy Morgan says Crawford was traveling southbound on Highway 6, five miles south of Navasota. Just after 12:30 a.m., Crawford's vehicle swerved off the road and overturned. Morgan says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

DPS says the cause of the crash is under investigation.