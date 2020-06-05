Neal Elementary celebrates 4th grade students in style

Neal Elementary School usually holds a big ceremony for their 4th grade promotion. Due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration looked a little different.

People drove through the school’s parking lot as students took turns walking the stage. Some people sat in a designated section for lawn chairs while keeping with social distancing practices.

Neal Elementary also celebrated ten high achieving students who received a $1,000 scholarship from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The students will be eligible to claim the money upon graduating from high school.

Principal Juanita Collins says it was imperative her students feel special.

“We were going to do something. We didn't know what it was going to look like but we were going to do something to celebrate them,” said Collins.