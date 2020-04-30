Nearly 70% of Washington County COVID-19 cases tied to one facility

101 of Washington County's 146 total confirmed COVID-19 cases are tied to residents and staff at Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to officials.

13 of the county's 15 virus-related deaths are also tied to BNRC.

KBTX reported last week the outbreak at BNRC on April 22. At that time, nearly half of the confirmed cases in the county were tied to the facility.

Dr. William Loesch, who serves as the county's local health authority, said in a video posted Thursday that BNRC was hit hard by the virus. 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to watch an video update from Washington County authorities on Thursday.

State Senator Lois Kolkhorst has asked state resources to be directed to the facility to help manage the situation. State health officials have begun to assist the facility, offering to test and ensuring infection control protocols are implemented to stop the spread. Loesch said in his video that all residents and staff members have been tested.