Bryan neighborhood still reeling after last week's homicide

A neighborhood in Bryan is still reeling after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in her condo Friday night.

Police say just after 6:30 p.m., they responded to a residence on the 1100 block of Verde Street in Bryan and found 53-year-old Lynne Aguirre inside.

Bryan PD confirmed Monday that the other person found inside the home at the time of the homicide was a family member.

Police say that “it is believed to be an isolated incident, and does not believe the general public is in any danger.”

Information on the case is still very limited.

Monday, detectives were walking around the complex looking in dumpsters and near fences.

Bryan resident Shelby Garza lives in the same building as Aguirre and says she was shocked when she heard about what happened.

“My mom came out and she showed it to us and I was like ‘oh my gosh’,” said Garza.

Garza and her family have lived in the complex for a few years and said that now she is worried about their safety.

“It makes me even more paranoid, and I need to make sure I know where I am looking and watch where I am going,” said Garza.

Bryan police are asking anyone who may have video of foot traffic or vehicle traffic in the area from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to email it to amayac@bryantx.gov.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)

