Neighbor's camera captures thieves taking wheels off pickup truck in Bryan

Early Friday morning several people were caught on camera taking all four wheels off a pickup truck on Union Street in Bryan near Turkey Creek Road and Finfeather Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby neighbor's house shows around 4:30 a.m. a white car pulled up in front of the victim's home on Union Street.

The video shows at least three people working together to quickly remove all four tires from the pickup.

A report has been filed with the Bryan Police Department.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).