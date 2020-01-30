Neighbors express concerns about drilling after fatal oil well blowout near Deanville

Local and federal investigators are working to find the cause of an oil well blowout that happened Wednesday on County Road 127 in Burleson County.

One contractor was killed and three more were injured in the incident near Deanville.

Chesapeake Energy tells KBTX the fire is contained and air monitoring equipment shows no danger to the public or the environment.

Neighbors in the small community are shaken up after the incident.

"My prayers go with them tremendously... But I hope and pray with all of my heart that the ones that survived are going to be able to make a good life," said Lynne Larkin, a nearby neighbor in Burleson County. "If they’re burned I don't know. I know they LifeFlighted them but I say prayers for them every day."

"This is why I don't want any of this mess on my property," Larkin said in a video she recorded of the fire and smoke behind her house Wednesday.

Larkin filmed it after she got home that afternoon.

She has big concerns about all the drilling.

Larkin said Chesapeake Energy wants to drill on her neighbor's property close to her house.

"[Do] not allow them to come in and ruin your peace and life and have more, more rules and regulations on this stuff. [Do] not let them 200 feet from your house. That's not far enough," Larkin said.

While blowouts like this are rare, Larkin still worries about the future.

"I'm scared to death as to what's going to happen if they put a well in my front yard in front of my house with my children, my grandchildren and my animals," Larkin said. "The value of my home will go through the floor, but they can come buy it if they want it. That's the only way I'm going to stop fighting them."

The condition of the survivors is not known at this time and the name of the victim hasn't been released.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office told KBTX the company would be the one who could release identities and not them.

We've not heard back from Chesapeake Energy on our message asking for the identity of the contractor killed.