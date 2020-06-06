Neighbors helping neighbors, two businesses teaming up to push through pandemic

Antonio’s Pizza and The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill on Northgate are teaming up to help each other come out on top during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, you can pick up a slice of pizza from Antonio’s and take it over to The Corner Bar to sit down and eat. There's also the option to order a whole pizza when dining in at The Corner Bar.

The idea came when the two neighboring businesses were discussing the challenges they were facing with being open during this pandemic.

Antonio’s Pizza Assistant Manager Ben Wilkins says the small dining room area makes social distancing difficult.

“We’ve limited our indoor seating and spread out the tables,” said Wilkins.

The Corner Bar Owner Barry Ivins says because of limited staff, it doesn’t make sense to open their kitchen just yet.

“It gets a lot more labor-intensive to be able to operate,” said Ivins.

So the two decided to put their disadvantages together.

“I said ‘Hey why don’t we use my dining room for your pizza’,” said Ivins.

All summer the bar and restaurant will be a duo, pairing daily specialty pizzas with specialty drinks.

“Once we get a system we're going to add more items and really expand the menu of what we're able to do with them but right now we're mainly focusing on safety first,” said Ivins

Ivins says during a time of uncertainty, they’re able to rely on each other.

“We’re able to both make it and get through this year together and hopefully we’ll see another 16 years as neighbors,” said Ivins.

Antonio’s Pizza is open Sunday -Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill is open Thursday-Saturday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

