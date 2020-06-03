Neighbors, police speak about violent murder in Bryan

New details are just coming out on the brutal killing of 56-year-old Loretta Lynn Aguirre.

Bryan police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman at a complex on Verde Drive near FM 2818 and W. Villa Maria Road.

Investigators said she was stabbed, possibly asphyxiated, and placed in a duffel bag at her home on Verde Drive in Bryan. Court documents released Wednesday discuss the violent death. The autopsy report didn't determine the exact cause of death but said she suffered several stab wounds and injuries to her head when she was killed last Friday.

24-year-old Ike Newton of Snook is charged with her murder. He was arrested Tuesday. Police said he became a person of interest early in the investigation. Investigators say a nearby camera caught him visiting the apartment.

"From my understanding, he came up here willingly to meet with detectives and that’s when they developed the probable cause for the arrest warrant," said Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

Neighbors on Verde Drive are still coming to terms with how she died. It's the first murder to happen this year in Bryan.

"Now people are scared. I have very big scare," said Azijada Suljic, who lives in the same building.

She said this violent crime has shaken her family's sense of security.

"It’s very, very dangerous now for everybody," said Suljic. She said she didn't know her neighbor well. “Only one time. Only time she come in from car. I park my car and I don’t see her. I don’t see too many people because I take care of myself," she said.

Bryan Police said a juvenile in the home called 9-1-1 after Newton allegedly killed Aguirre and put her in a duffel bag. Investigators said Newton had visited the apartment before.

KBTX asked police about their relationship and a motive.

"At this time, to protect the victim's family and the victim, and with the investigation still on going, we don’t want to release any more of that information at this time," said Taylor.

Neighbors say they are relieved to hear an arrest was made but are still unsettled.

“Oh my God. Very, very scared," said Suljic.

"It’s a good reminder just for people to remember if they see something suspicious call us. The police department can't always be everywhere so we have to rely on people calling to get officers out there to respond and figure out exactly what’s going on," said Taylor.

Newton remains in the Brazos County Jail with bond set at $300,000.

Police said no other people are believed to have been involved in the murder.

