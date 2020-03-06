New Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch concept opens in College Station

Now open in south College Station, Another Broken Egg Café, offers a southern-inspired unique twist on breakfast, brunch, and lunch!

Open seven days a week starting at 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., enjoy creative and fresh dishes. According to kitchen manager Ryan Bevans, the food at Another Broken Egg Café is made with love and you can taste it.

“You know one of the things that makes us unique is I think that beautiful food is coming out and it tastes really good,” said Another Broken Egg Café, co-owner Carol Barrett.

The menu at Another Broken Egg Café features options for various palates and diets. Whether you are vegetarian, gluten-free, trying to eat healthily, or just want to enjoy a traditional breakfast, there are plentiful options for you! You can see all of the menu options HERE!

“I think we bring something different because it is a little bit higher-end breakfast, brunch, and lunch,” said Barrett. “It’s not a breakfast taco.”

Plus, Another Broken Egg Café also has a full-service bar that features handcrafted cocktails like Bloody Marys, Brunch Old Fashioned, Spiked Salted Caramel Cold Brew, and more!

The restaurant includes an outdoor patio, which is full service and has bar access. The patio is pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friend to come and enjoy your next breakfast, brunch, or lunch!

Furthermore, the concept also has a private dining space that can comfortably fit 35 people, which is perfect for meetings, parties, and gatherings. In the private dining space, there is AV equipment and a large screen that can be utilized.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is located at 11655 FM 2154 in College Station.

They are in the Jones Crossing development next to Orange Theory. For more information on Another Broken Egg Café see the Facebook Live below and media player.

The team behind Another Broken Egg Café College Station

According to the Another Broken Egg Café, Ryan Bevans and his father Tom visited a lot of Another Broken Egg Cafe locations in Louisiana and Florida, and Ryan decided he wanted to bring one to College Station.

From there, the Team of Six formed, including Ryan and Tom Bevans, Carol Barrett, Mike Ashfield, Clint Schroff, and Tap Bentz.

Within this group, each individual brought different skills to the table and was ultimately responsible for bringing the franchise to College Station.